City Of Nashville Plans To Pay $2.25M To Family Of Man Killed By Police In 2018

Loved ones comfort Vickie Hambrick, third from right, at a vigil on the anniversary of her son's death. Daniel Hambrick was shot and killed by a Nashville police officer during a foot chase on July 26, 2018. Samantha Max WPLN News

Metro Nashville plans to pay $2.25 million to the family of Daniel Hambrick, a Black man killed by a white police officer during a foot chase in July 2018.

Hambrick’s family sued the city for $30 million. He was shot in the back while running away with a gun in his hand.

The shooter, Officer Andrew Delke, is slated to stand trial for first-degree murder this July. That trial has faced multiple delays because of scheduling conflicts and the COVID-19 pandemic. The civil settlement, which will have to be approved by the Metro Council, is completely separate from the criminal case.

“Neither the Metropolitan Government nor Officer Delke admits wrongdoing or liability and there have been no court findings as to the merits of the lawsuit,” Mayor John Cooper’s office said in a prepared statement.

The city’s legal director, Bob Cooper, added that a court fight would have been “expensive and time consuming with the risk of an adverse decision.”

Attorneys for Hambrick’s family say they also support the settlement.

“While money can never make up for the loss of Daniel’s life, we are proud to have delivered some measure of justice for Daniel’s family,” said attorneys Joy Kimbrough and Kyle Mothershead, the Hambrick family’s attorneys.

Police Chief John Drake also expressed support for the settlement, adding that the “department continues its strong focus on building trust and partnerships with Nashville residents through community engagement and, when possible, alternative policing strategies.”

The mayor’s office says Drake has agreed to meet with Hambrick’s mother, Vickie Hambrick, after the settlement is approved.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.