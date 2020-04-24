Clarksville Businesses Will Need Special Permits To Reopen

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Clarksville Health and Safety Manager Wes Golden, and Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett use social distancing while planning to reopen their economies. Submitted City Of Clarksville

The phased reopening of Clarksville and surrounding Montgomery County will include an extensive permitting process for businesses.

The initial phase, starting May 1, allows restaurants, retail and personal service — such as hair stylists — to reopen.

The catch is that those places — along with all businesses already deemed “essential” — will need to get permits after proving they’ll follow safety measures and agreeing to reduce traffic into their stores.

Applications will be taken next week and officials say police and city staff will inspect businesses and have the power to revoke permits or consider other penalties.

The Clarksville and Montgomery County mayors say their decision follows a national standard that seeks 14 days of downward trending cases. They released a joint video Thursday.

Statisticians at Austin Peay State University also contributed to the local analysis, which found the highest rate of positive cases was on April 13.