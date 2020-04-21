Social Distancing Restrictions To Remain In Tennessee, Despite The End Of Stay-At-Home Order

Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday certain restrictions will remain in place beyond the reopening of business in Tennessee, including continuing to discourage social gatherings of 10 or more people.

“We want to continue to remain our efforts in social distancing because these are the efforts that have worked,” Lee told reporters in a videoconference. “These are the efforts that have gotten us to this place where we can begin to reopen our economy.”

But Lee was unclear on whether protests earlier this week were violating his request, when hundreds of people showed up to the Tennessee Capitol to rally for re-opening the state.

Lee said his administration would like to talk to organizers of future demonstrations to make sure they understand the importance of following the guidelines.

He said he will continue to discourage large gatherings.

State Increases Number Of Contact Tracers

Meanwhile, Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey says 230 state employees have volunteered to be temporarily reassigned to serve as COVID-19 contact tracers. This number is more than double the current workforce for contact tracing within the Tennessee Department of Health.

“Many of these employees are being trained even today,” Piercey said. “Some of them will have their first patient contacts before this week is over.”

Piercey said the number of COVID-19 cases will increase as people start interacting in public more, so more tracers will be needed.

She says the new group will help make contacts in 89 counties across Tennessee.