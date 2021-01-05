Curious Nashville: I’m A Senior And Want A COVID Vaccine. But How?

A health worker in Hamilton County preps doses of the Moderna vaccine for use. Hamilton, like almost every other county in the state, has begun offering COVID vaccine to anyone 75 and over. Courtesy Hamilton County Health Department

Tennessee residents over 75 are now eligible to get the COVID vaccine. But how and where — even if it’s available — depends very much on where you live.

Listener Josh Murray left us a voicemail this week.

“I’m calling you because I don’t have anyone else to call,” he said. He hadn’t heard back from the state health department, and local health departments have been swamped with inquiries just like his. He wants to know how to get his 87-year-old grandmother vaccinated.

The answer, as of Tuesday, Jan. 5:

Right now, Davidson County hasn’t opened up vaccination based simply on age. Neither has Shelby County. That’s mostly because Nashville and Memphis still have more health care workers and first responders to get through first.

But every other county has moved on to seniors, according to a new interactive map from the Tennessee Department of Health. Each is making its own strategy to reach all its elderly residents:

Rutherford County has opened up the old State Farm operations center and is using Signup Genius to schedule groups every 15 minutes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Sumner County is using a similar schedule and vaccinating groups at Volunteer State Community College.

So is Wilson County, at College Hills Church of Christ.

Williamson County is also using Signup Genius and offering the vaccine at the agricultural center. The local health department is also using Survey Monkey to create a text alert system for when vaccine becomes available for their risk group.

Putnam County is using Survey 123 to schedule appointments and offering vaccines every weekday, while supplies last.

Montgomery County is asking seniors to call 931-648-5747 and schedule an appointment.

“It is pretty disparate right now,” says Dr. Lisa Piercey, who leads the state health department. “It’s working on the local level, but some of it is pretty rudimentary. I’ll leave it at that.”

The state is working on a centralized scheduling system, but that’s still a few months out.

Chattanooga is doing max vaccinations each weekday but has had to limit people by alphabet (A-K on one day, L-Z the next) to reduce demand at the Riverpark site. Jackson-Madison County, in West Tennessee, has scheduled a come-one-come-all event for seniors on Thursday at the city fairgrounds. But it’s only open to Madison County residents.

Jackson has also developed what Piercey says may become a “best practice” for using any leftover vaccines at the end of the day: The local health department asks that any residents — no matter their age or occupation — signup for a call to race down to the health department within 30 minutes to use any doses that might go to waste. Most packages — whether the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine — must be used up within six hours.

Piercey says her own aunt and uncle who are in their 60s got a call at 8 p.m. and made it in time to use remaining doses.