Find Your Spot In The Vaccine Line: Tennessee Releases New Tool

Tennessee released a stool to help residents determine their COVID-19 vaccine eligibility today. Courtesy State of Tennessee

Tennessee has released a new tool to help residents determine when they should expect to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

The tool works like an online quiz. Users go through multiple choice questions and select which options apply to them. At the end, they find out their vaccine eligibility. They can also opt into receiving updates and notifications about when their group can get vaccinated.

More: Take the “quiz” here.

“This tool is yet another step we’re taking to provide Tennesseans with critical information as our vaccine supply increases and more phases become eligible,” Gov. Bill Lee says.

The state has also created an interactive map that shows which phase each county is currently injecting, both by age and by risk group.

More: See the interactive map.

At the time of publication, Davidson and Shelby Counties are the only ones in the state who are still only vaccinating people in the highest priority group, 1a1. The vast majority of others have moved on to vaccinating people in group 1a2, which includes primary care doctors, dentists and pharmacists. Carroll County is the first in the state to start injecting phase 1b patients, which includes K-12 educators.

However, vaccine rollout has not gone fully according to plan: Tennessee missed its year-end goal for vaccine distribution by about a third.