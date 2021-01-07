Nashville Seniors To Start Getting COVID Vaccines This Weekend

Rutherford County has been offering vaccines by appointment at the old State Farm operations center in Murfreesboro. Blake Farmer WPLN News

Davidson County will begin vaccinating seniors over 75 this weekend, with plans for 1,200 vaccinations each weekend for the rest of the month.

The Metro Public Health Department has already established a signup list here. People can also call 615-862-7777. The vaccines are available only by appointment at this point.

All of the major health systems have also announced plans to vaccinate patients over age 75.

The move to the new phase of vaccine distribution also includes outpatient healthcare workers or those who work in mortuary services. Health officials say they will have to provide proof of employment.

Starting today, COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to Phase 1A2 and those age 75+. Employers in Phase 1A2 will either be contacted or can email our team with the information below. Age 75 and older can sign up for an appointment at https://t.co/mGy8v1HCiX or call 615-862-7777. pic.twitter.com/v4wKcPCzpF — NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) January 7, 2021

Almost every other county in Tennessee moved ahead with seniors earlier this week, with some holding mass vaccination events and most taking appointments. Nashville is about a week behind the rest of the state in moving to people over 75. Health officials have cited the city’s large contingent of frontline health workers. Davidson County has more than any other part of the state, with 55,000 people in the 1a1 phase.

As of Thursday morning, 30,000 Davidson County residents had been vaccinated. According to MPHD, that includes 26,000 health care workers, roughly 1,700 first responders and nearly 1,400 other frontline workers.