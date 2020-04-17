Davidson County Expands Early Voting To Help With Social Distancing

The Davidson County Election Commission has approved an expansion of early voting for the August primary.

The panel decided Friday afternoon that all 10 early voting sites will be open throughout the early voting period.

Elections Administrator Jeff Roberts says this is meant to ensure social distancing among voters.

“We think that will give us the best opportunity to spread the voting public out a little bit and satisfy the CDC guidelines to do so,” Roberts said.

The county will also have backup sites in case the usual early voting locations have to be closed due to COVID-19.

The election commission is also trying to make the process as touchless as possible. It will provide coffee stir sticks for voters to use when casting their electronic ballots. Meanwhile, poll workers are expected to wear personal protective equipment.

Early voting for the fall primary starts on July 17.