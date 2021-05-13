Despite New CDC Masking Guidelines, Nashville’s Mandate Is Staying

A sign outside of an establishment on Lower Broadway in Downtown Nashville lays out the pandemic guidance for customers. Stephen Jerkins WPLN News

The latest shift in pandemic guidance came Thursday with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcing that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks.

UPDATE: If you are fully vaccinated against #COVID19, you can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, incl. local business and workplace guidance. More: https://t.co/FJMon7WlFO — CDC (@CDCgov) May 13, 2021

Nashville’s health department quickly responded with a wait-and-see statement:

“The Metro Public Health Department is encouraged by the recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, further emphasizing the importance of widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We look forward to a time when more of our county’s population is vaccinated, allowing mask requirements to safely be dropped altogether in public settings.”

Less than half of Davidson County residents are vaccinated, and the state overall is lagging the national average. The health department just began vaccinating 12- to 15- year-olds on Thursday, meaning even the first in line won’t be fully vaccinated for another five weeks.

So, the city’s coronavirus taskforce chair, Dr. Alex Jahangir, says, “At this time, the mask mandate will remain in place.”