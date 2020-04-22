Dispatches From Quarantine: Stuck At Home With Stormy The Cat

WPLN News

Listen /

Today marks one month since Nashville Mayor John Cooper issued a city-wide Safer at Home order, mandating all non-essential workers to shelter in place. And after weeks stuck at home, we’ve heard from listeners experiencing a wide range of emotions lately.

Disappointment over canceled graduations. Appreciation for small acts of kindness. Fatigue from the deluge of coronavirus news. One woman even said she was “mad, sad, grateful and unsure — all at the same time.”

But one listener offered a unique perspective on her new normal. As part of WPLN’s series “Dispatches from Quarantine,” Diane Sackl tells us what she’s learned while isolating at home with her beloved pet, Stormy the Cat.

What’s on my mind? Nothing, and that’s the problem. I look at the cat and the cat looks back at me. And I realize we exchange the same blank looks. He contents himself with watching birds and taking naps. I’m watching birds too. Are daylong naps next for me?

The thing about cats, though, is this — they adjust. They work it out with whatever circumstances present themselves. So, I think, I will do this, too. I can adjust. Thanks, cat. My mind is working after all.

This story is from our series, Dispatches From Quarantine. We want to hear from you about your unique experiences during the coronavirus pandemic. Record a voice memo and email it to [email protected] or go on our app and leave a voice memo there.

Samantha Max is a Report for America corps member.