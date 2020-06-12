Here’s Where Police Brutality Protests Are Happening In Middle Tennessee This Weekend

A protestor at Nashville's first March for Justice on June 6 holds up a sign listing the names of black people who were killed by white law enforcement officers in recent years. Rachel Iacovone WPLN News

Protests have continued across the nation and around the world for a third straight week following the death of George Floyd on May 25.

In Nashville, anti-racist demonstrations began that following weekend with a peaceful protest that took a chaotic turn when night fell. In the weeks since, the city has held a handful of follow-up rallies, including one led by students that drew 10,000 people last week.

Surrounding cities have joined in with prayer vigils, as was seen in Franklin, and marches like the one in Murfreesboro.

Another protest-packed weekend is coming across Middle Tennessee. WPLN News has compiled a list of the upcoming rallies.

Friday, June 12

It’s Time For A Change Protest — 12 p.m.

The approximately two-hour march is scheduled to begin at the Coffee County Justice Center in Manchester and will head to the downtown square.

Saturday, June 13

Mamas for Racial Justice March — 10 a.m.

Like the popular protest sign adage says, “All mothers were summoned when he (George Floyd) called out for his.” This Nashville march at Bicentennial Park is led by local moms who say not only their lives but the lives of their children depend on them speaking out against racial injustice. Afterward, there will be a related storytime and craft activity for children. The group is gathering at the amphitheater facing Harrison Street, and the moms say that dads, and other caretakers, are welcome too.

BlackLivesMatter MadeYouSayIt Protest — 3 p.m.

A small group of protesters is gathering in front of the Stewart County Court House in Dover on Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m. both days.

We Will Breathe: Tullahoma — 4 p.m. gathering, 5 p.m. march

The march will begin at C.D. Stamps Community Center on South Jackson Street in Tullahoma. From there, marchers will head to city hall and then down to the civic center for prayer and speeches. Scheduled speakers include Royce Massengil, host of Royce’s Rant Podcast, and Steve Berry. Overflow parking will be available at the South Jackson Civic Center.

March for Justice – Black Lives Matter — 5 p.m.

This, the second March for Justice, is beginning at Legislative Plaza in Nashville and will march to various spots in downtown. Organizers include Black Lives Matter Nashville, Showing Up for Racial Justice Nashville, The Brothers Round Table, Tennessee Progressive Party, Tennessee Activist Coalition, Our Revolution Nashville & Middle Tennessee, and the Somali Students’ Association At Middle Tennessee State University.

A group of Nashville healthcare workers will be meeting at the corner of Union and 6th Street just before 5 to join the Black Lives Matter-supported March for Justice (above). Organizers encourage those in the industry to wear something from the medical community, like scrubs, white coats, badges and stethoscopes. Sunday, June 14

Defend Black Lives Block Party — 4 p.m.

The block party on the lawn in front of Nashville‘s city hall is to “honor and celebrate Black joy and jam out on how to defund cops and cages and invest in real public safety.” Organizers include Nashville People’s Budget Coalition, Gideon’s Army, Black Lives Matter Nashville, Southerners On New Ground, No Exceptions Prison Collective, and Workers’ Dignity (Dignidad Obrera).

Wednesday, June 17

Band Together For Justice: A March On Music Row — 5 p.m.

The rally, organized by Money United with Game LLC and the Nashville Music Industry Awards will take place at Tony Rose Park in Nashville. Organizers say the mission is to show solidarity amongst the music community while peacefully advocating for racial and economic equality within the industry and speaking up against police brutality. For more information, call 615-586-9138 or 615-977-5609.

Five people needed medical attention for the extreme heat during last weekend’s immigrant-led rally in Nashville. Temperatures will stick to the 80s through next week.

Did we miss an upcoming demonstration in the area? Email us.