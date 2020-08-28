In Emotional Speech To Republican National Convention, Memphis Woman Freed By Trump Issues Endorsement

Speaking at the convention, Alice Marie Johnson praised Trump’s compassion. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán WPLN News

For the second night in a row, a Tennessean took on the stage of the Republican National Convention.

Memphis resident Alice Marie Johnson was freed by President Trump after serving over 20 years in prison for a non-violent drug offense.

Speaking at the convention, she praised the president’s compassion.

“When President Trump heard about me, about the injustice of my story, he saw me as a person. He had compassion, and he acted,” Johnson said. “Free in body, thanks to President Trump!”

Johnson noted that a few months after she was freed, Trump signed the First Step Act, a bipartisan criminal justice reform bill.

“I pray that you would not just hear this message, but that you would be inspired by my story, and your compassion would lead you to take action for those who are forgotten,” Johnson said. “That’s what our president, Donald Trump, did for me.”

Johnson’s speech came on the same night that Trump accepted his nomination as the Republican candidate for president.

His speech took place at the White House. According to reporters on the field, including NPR’s Tamara Keith, most of the attendees were not wearing masks or tested for COVID-19.

Among those in attendance were the Republican members of the Tennessee congressional delegate and Gov. Bill Lee. Sen. Marsha Blackburn spoke as part of the RNC the night before.

President @realDonaldTrump has supported Tennessee when it mattered most, especially as we faced two major natural disasters and the ongoing pandemic. Maria and I are proud to be at the White House tonight. pic.twitter.com/Pr2vdh3oYX — Bill Lee (@BillLeeTN) August 27, 2020