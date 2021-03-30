More Rain Coming, But No Additional Flooding Expected

Floodwaters filled a significant portion of Shelby Park in East Nashville, as seen on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News

More rain will fall on Middle Tennessee starting Tuesday. But the National Weather Service says it won’t likely be enough to elevate river levels that are still swollen from the weekend storms.



Meteorologist Brendan Schaper says small waterways are already coming down, major rivers will soon do the same, and that flash flooding isn’t expected.

“There could be minor, quick rises … depending on how fast the rainfall occurs,” he says, “but right now, we’re not expecting any major, major issues.”

The weather service says up to 2 inches could fall from Tuesday night into Thursday. That amount could push the month of March toward an all-time monthly record for rainfall. As it stands, Nashville is an inch-and-a-half shy of the mark set in 1975.

Many rivers and creeks remain in flood across the area, and will remain there for another few days. Mid-week rain of 1-2 inches not expected to impact river levels too much, and dry weather several days after will allow good improvement. Freezing temps however are on the way. pic.twitter.com/iwsTxqvfDy — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March 29, 2021

Meanwhile, freezing temperatures could return Thursday through Saturday — potentially into the 20s, causing patchy to widespread frost.