Nashville Bombing: Here’s The Growing List Of Recovery Resources, And How You Can Help

Multiple recovery funds have come together in response to the Nashville Christmas morning blast. Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department

A $2 million federal grant announced Friday is the latest boost to an array of recovery efforts in response to the Nashville Christmas morning blast.

The local wing of Catholic Charities was chosen to manage the money from the federal Victims of Crime Act. It can help survivors and business owners directly impacted. Details and the application is online at www.NashvilleStrong2021.org.

The blast early on Dec. 25 impacted 400 residents, more than 40 businesses and 1,200 downtown workers. It left seven buildings unsafe for entry, with two at risk of collapse, and many more damaged, according to a Metro government update on Friday.

The explosion injured seven, according to local hospitals, and killed 63-year-old Anthony Warner, a longtime Antioch resident who authorities say carried out the attack without aid.

Catholic Charities says it will begin processing aid applications on Monday morning. Approved applicants can get help with rent, utilities, food, lost wages, trauma and replacement technology needed for work or school.

The federal grant is in addition to several other recovery efforts.

If you need help

Metro is urging those in need to call the city’s 311 helpline; or the United Way’s similar 211 hotline; or the local chapter of the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

The city also hosted a drive-thru aid event Friday at the Community Resource Center to provide food and hygiene products, along with emotional and spiritual care by Lutheran Disaster Response.

Those in need can also visit this special resource page at Metro’s hubNashville site.

Donations are being collected

Donations to help people affected by the explosion can be made to:

Volunteers can help with the cleanup through Hands on Nashville, which is also compiling additional aid opportunities online.

Businesses and workers have options

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce has gathered resources in a single place for downtown businesses and employees.

The site includes immediate job opportunities, links to workforce training and skills development groups, unemployment contacts and basic details about Small Business Administration aid, although SBA disaster relief was not approved as of Friday.