Nashville Bombing: 1,200 Downtown Workers, 45 Businesses Affected By The Blast

Businesses on Second Avenue North suffered extensive damage in the blast on Christmas morning. Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department

The Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville appears to have affected at least 45 businesses employing 1,200 people.

Officials also say seven buildings in the blast zone are not safe enough for occupancy, with two in danger of collapse.



A portion of downtown Nashville has been under curfew. Metro Public Works is still clearing glass and other debris, and Metro Codes says it has begun assessing the buildings for safety and possible disaster relief. The agency is working with outside structural engineers.

In a briefing to the Metro Council today, Police Chief John Drake warned of the potential danger.

Chief Drake says there are two buildings at least that may collapse at any time. Law enforcement does not know much about possible evidence in those buildings because they are unsafe. — Bob Mendes (@mendesbob) December 31, 2020

City officials also told the Metro Council that cadaver dogs have indicated there could be human remains inside one of the buildings at risk of collapsing, but investigators believe it would most likely be those of the bomber. Seven people were treated for minor injuries from the blast, but so far the only known fatality is that of the bomber.

On Wednesday, the FBI completed its review of the crime scene. Drake said the agency was given jurisdiction so they could investigate the explosion as terrorism.

Metro’s Office of Emergency Management and several volunteer organizations have also set up a drive-thru event at the Community Resource Center at 218 Omohundro Place. Aid includes food boxes, hygiene products and diapers, as well as emotional and spiritual care through Lutheran Disaster Response.

Donations to help people affected by the explosion can be made to the United Way of Greater Nashville, the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and the Community Resource Center of Nashville. Volunteers can help with the cleanup through Hands on Nashville.

Update: This story has been updated with information from a Thursday afternoon briefing to the Metro Council.