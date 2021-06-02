Nashville Bombing Report Prompts Changes To How Police Investigate Explosives

Nashville police are adding more layers to the department's bomb investigations after findings related to the Christmas morning blast downtown. Rachel Iacovone WPLN News (File)

Nashville police are changing how they investigate bomb threats after a committee analyzed their handling of a 2019 tip that an Antioch man was building an explosive. The department never made contact, and the man went on to detonate his RV on Second Avenue downtown on Christmas morning 2020.



Police Chief John Drake says officers responding to the initial allegations did what they were supposed to, but that a five-person review panel found “deficiencies” in the follow-up process. They want better coordination and documentation.

“While the committee concluded that there is no way to know for sure whether the Christmas Day bombing could have been prevented, and that patrol officers followed protocols and procedures during the August 2019 call, deficiencies were identified in the follow-up investigative process,” Drake said in a statement. “It is of paramount importance to all of us that any deficiencies are corrected.”

More: Read the downtown bombing “after action” report. (PDF)

Police say some changes have already been made, like beginning a quarterly audit of case files and convening a monthly explosives summit with state and federal law enforcement.

Other updates are still coming, like implementing a four-step process to confirm facts before marking cases “inactive,” and reminding all officers of the legal resources that can determine probable cause to seek search warrants.

The department will also add a dedicated person on the region’s Joint Terrorism Taskforce and more regularly file suspicious activity reports into a state database.

This is a developing story that will be updated.