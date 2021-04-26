Officials Identify Man Fatally Shot By Nashville Police After Weekend Traffic Stop

Marvin Veiga was wanted for a murder in Massachusetts. Tony Gonzalez WPLN

Officials in Tennessee and Massachusetts have identified the man killed over the weekend by Nashville police following a traffic stop in Bordeaux.

They say the man was 32-year-old Marvin Veiga. He was wanted on murder and gun charges for a shooting last October in Brockton, Mass., a Boston suburb. Police in Massachusetts had been searching for him for about a month.

Veiga was the passenger in a car that was pulled over late Friday night after a check of its license plate didn’t match the vehicle description on file. Body camera footage released early Saturday shows the officer shot Veiga as he rushed toward him wielding a pair of kitchen utility knives.

The driver has not been identified. Police say he was released without any charges.

It was the fourth shooting this year by Nashville police and the second that was fatal. It also comes on the heels of the shootings of a community activist and a 3-year-old girl in the area earlier this month.