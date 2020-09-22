Rutherford County Discontinues Mask Mandate

Mayor Bill Ketron is ending Rutherford County's mask mandate at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Rutherford County Government YouTube

Rutherford County’s mask mandate will end today at 5, as the mayor discontinues the rule about a week earlier than expected.

Bill Ketron credits masks with driving down infections for the past two months.

The mayor is still urging voluntary mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing — a trio branded as hashtag “#RutherfordResponsible.” In a letter, he asks residents to honor the wishes of local businesses that request mask-wearing.

“We are encouraged by the data trends and want to continue down that path!” Ketron said. “This does not discount the fact that the virus is here and not going anywhere anytime soon.”

Montgomery and Williamson counties have already lifted their mandates.

Robertson, Sumner and Wilson counties are requiring masks through the end of the month, as authorized in the governor’s executive orders.

Davidson County’s mandate is not contingent on state action, and remains in effect.