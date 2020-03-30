Take The Curious Nashville Learning Tour

The Charlotte Pike pink elephant is nicknamed Pinkie. The owners of University Motors are unsure whether Pinkie is a boy or a girl. Sara Ernst WPLN News

Are you a curious Nashvillian in search of an unconventional tour of some of our city’s stranger sites? If so, we have a fabulous option for you.

Our Curious Nashville podcast has sent our team all over Nashville exploring some of the oddest, oldest and often historical places or sites that have caused our readers to ask us, “What is that and why is it there?”

We invite you to listen or read the episode and then visit the site to see for yourself what has inspired others to ask us to investigate. Discover a side of Nashville you did not know was there, and learn a little while you go. Be safe and have fun.

Stop 1: Nashville City Cemetery

Episode: A Tombstone Mystery About Who ‘Turned From Bloodkin’

Where: Nashville City Cemetery, 1001 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37210

Listen

Stop 2: The Dragon Park

Episode: How A Mosaic Dragon Became A Neighborhood Mascot Near Vanderbilt

Where: Fannie Mae Dees Park, 2400 Blakemore Ave., Nashville, TN 37212

Listen

Stop 3: Nuclear Fallout Shelter

Episode: What’s Inside the Old Governor’s Fallout Shelter In The Woods?

Where: Abandoned State Fallout Shelter, 8865 Griffith Road, Nashville, TN (private property, but visible)

Listen

Stop 4: Secret Tunnels

Episode: Tunnels That Live Up To The Legends, And Some That Don’t

Where: Large storm tunnels — viewable from a distance. Visit Cumberland Park, 592 S. 1st St., Nashville, TN, and look across the river toward Ascend Amphitheater, or 1000 Apex St., Nashville, TN, to see major stormwater tunnels.

Listen

Stop 5: The Park Sign

Episode: Why Is There A Road Sign In The Middle Of Percy Warner Park?

Where: Percy Warner Park, Warner Woods Trail, the white trail on this map and accessible through the first trailhead inside the Deep Well Entrance off Highway 100

Map

Read

Stop 6: A Giant Clamshell And A Ship

Episode: How One Man’s Fascination With Concrete Led To An Odd Pair Of Park Monuments

Where: Centennial Park lawn area between West End Avenue and 25th Avenue North

Read

Stop 7: The Tracks

Episode: 100 Years Later, Nashville Remembers The Deadly Train Crash At Dutchman’s Curve

Where: Richland Creek Greenway Trailhead at White Bridge Pike

Listen

Stop 8: Geodesic Dome

Episode: What’s With The Golden Domed Bank On Charlotte Pike?

Where: 5100 Charlotte Ave., Nashville, TN 37209

Read

Stop 9: Pinkie

Episode: The Story Behind the Pink Elephant on Charlotte Pike

Where: 6005 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209

Read

Stop 10: Randee

Episode: An Easily Overlooked Building Is Named After A Remarkable Advocate

Where: 1419 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., Nashville, TN 37208. Note: the original building was demolished and is being replaced. The site is currently under construction, and the new building will be named after the same activist.

Listen

Site 11: Accidental Park

Episode: How An Engineering Failure Led To A Riverfront Park

Where: 1530 Lock Road, Nashville, TN 37207

Read

Site 12: Makeshift Hospital From An Orphanage

Episode: The Complicated Past Of A Historic Tuberculosis Hospital

Where: 630 Hart Lane, Nashville, TN (closed, but easily viewable)

Listen