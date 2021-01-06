Tennessee Congressional Lawmakers Shelter In Place After Trump Supporters Storm Capitol

President Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon. GPB/PBS

As the U.S. Capitol went on lockdown Wednesday and pro-Trump extremists stormed the building, the Tennessee Congressional Delegation sheltered in place.

All of the state’s lawmakers in D.C. — Democrat and Republican — have condemned the actions. But the Republican delegation has supported the election conspiracy theories that served as a motivation for the chaos.

Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, for example, had pledged to vote to overturn the election results, alluded to false claims of voter fraud in some states and questioned the legitimacy of the election for weeks.

The mob stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was debating whether to certify the electoral votes of the state of Arizona, a state won by President-elect Joe Biden.

In an interview with WPLN News, Cooper said his staff had to barricade in their office, using a desk to block the door. He said the mob inside the Capitol are engaging in “sedition” and was encouraged by the president.

“It’s one thing to be attacked by a foreign power. It’s another thing for our own people to have all this misplaced anger. So the president is trying to claim power, he’s willing to do anything to keep it,” Cooper said. “These are not bad people but they’ve been fed lies and they’ve acted on those lies. And I’m hopeful that sensible Tennesseans will come to their senses and do better.”

In a tweet, Blackburn said she was sheltering in place.

“These actions at the US Capitol by protestors are truly despicable and unacceptable,” Blackburn tweeted at 1:56 p.m. “I condemn them in the strongest possible terms. We are a nation of laws.”

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., said in a tweet that he had to wear a gas mask to exit the House chamber. Other lawmakers have stated the same thing.

