Tennessee’s Two U.S. Senators Will Vote To Overturn Election Results

Sen. Bill Hagerty, center, and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, left, have pledged to challenge some of Joe Biden's electoral votes. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán WPLN News (FILE)

When Congress votes on Wednesday to certify the election results of the presidential election, Tennessee will be in a unique position: Both U.S. senators will be voting to overturn the results.

Republicans Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty have pledged to fight the certification process.

They are joining nearly a dozen U.S. senators in challenging some of Joe Biden’s electoral votes.

Among them is a senator from Alabama, from Indiana, Texas and Missouri.

But Tennessee is the only state to have both of its senators promise to go against the clear national outcome.

“On behalf of Tennesseans, we are taking a united stand against the tainted electoral results from the recent Presidential election,” Blackburn and Hagerty said in a joint statement over the weekend.

Both alluded to claims of voter fraud that have been consistently found to be untrue.

They are calling on Congress to create an Electoral Commission to conduct a 10-day emergency audit to look into the allegations. That’s unlikely to happen, since the U.S. House of Representatives is controlled by the Democrats.

The commission is also opposed by some Republicans, including former Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee.

In a tweet, Corker said he is “saddened that some senators plan to undermine our democratic process.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has also opposed the move. Over the weekend, Graham tweeted that the proposal is “not effectively fighting for President Trump.”

“It appears to be more of a political dodge than an effective remedy,” Graham tweeted.

Meanwhile, on the House side, most Republican members of the Tennessee delegation say they will also oppose certification of Biden.

Still, Biden will be sworn in as president later this month.