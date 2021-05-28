The New Maury County MuleFest Aims To Launch A Tradition Without Stealing Mule Day’s Thunder

A man and a mule at Columbia's 2010 Mule Day. James Fenwick Flickr

This weekend marks the first-ever MuleFest in downtown Columbia, with concerts from musicians like country star Trace Adkins. The event is not to be confused with the Mule Day, which was cancelled earlier in the year because of the pandemic.

That decision did not go over well in the community, as many were eager for a return to normalcy. So some formed a grassroots movement to hold an event anyway, led by Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles.

“We were intentional and deliberate and thoughtful about making this different than Mule Day, but it’s an opportunity for the community to come together every year.”

The group that has long put on Mule Day had concerns that a new festival would cause confusion or even jeopardize future funding for their event. But Ogles says there is enough room for multiple mule-themed events in the place known as “Mule Town USA.”

There are free concerts over two days, a parade, and, of course, a few mules will be in attendance as well.