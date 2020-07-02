Nashville Jail Cases Climbing, Forcing A Staffing Shift

Sheriff Daron Hall is shifting his employees after the increasing spread of the coronavirus in Davidson County jail facilities. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News (File)

Climbing infections inside a Nashville jail is forcing a change in how correctional officers do their work. Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall says that 30 employees will be moved from normal duties into correctional officer positions at a facility in South Nashville.

The number of inmates testing positive for the coronavirus has jumped to 180, from just one inmate 10 days ago. Nearly 200 more are under restrictions.

Jail staff has been hit hard as well, with 24 employees positive and more awaiting results.

The sheriff says inmate movement is being halted, and some functions of his department will slow down, like delivery of civil warrants and bulk-item pickup.

Orders of protection, however, and other emergency orders, will not be slowed.