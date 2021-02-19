Warmer Weekend Ahead, Though Some Roads May Not Thaw Until Sunday

As roads begin to thaw this weekend, be on the lookout for icy patches and potholes. Courtesy Tennessee Highway Patrol's Nashville District

After nearly a week of freezing temperatures, Middle Tennessee will start to thaw on Saturday. Meteorologist Matt Reagan with the National Weather Service in Nashville says a warming trend will help people get back on the roads soon.

“The interstates, I believe they’ll probably be in decent shape later on [Friday],” Reagan says. “The backroads, again, you’ll just have to use caution and know the local area, cause there could still be some patches of ice and snow, you know even tomorrow and possibly even Sunday morning.”

As roads thaw during the day, stay on the lookout for possible refreezing at night. Public safety officials warn people not to drive if it isn’t necessary.

MPW crews continue to plow and salt primary/secondary routes across Davidson Co. Water on streets that appear clear of snow and ice may refreeze this evening, creating hazardous road conditions. ⚠ Drivers are urged to avoid roadways if possible. Routes: https://t.co/jpiXGsg72T. pic.twitter.com/E4XTEGGUjB — Metro Public Works (@NashvillePW) February 18, 2021

If you do have to travel they advise driving slowly and leaving plenty of distance between you and the next car so that you’re able to brake if necessary.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is already reporting troublesome potholes on I-24, which often pop up after winter storms.

Numerous potholes are being reported on I-24 in Rutherford County in the area of MM 81-87. @myTDOT is aware & are in the process of getting the potholes repaired. Drive with [email protected] pic.twitter.com/FNxne4QGgo — THPNashville (@THPNashville) February 19, 2021

On Saturday, forecasters are calling for sunny skies and highs in the low 40s. Then, on Sunday, temperatures are expected to top 50 degrees.

Reagan says several factors help determine how quickly snow and ice will melt. Temperature is obviously a major component, but sunlight is also an important factor. He even says time of year can affect the thawing rate. “If this was, let’s say, mid-March it would melt a lot faster just because of the sun angle.”