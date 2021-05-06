WPLN News Receives Seven Regional Murrow Awards For 2020 Coverage

WPLN News has been awarded seven regional Murrow Awards for 2020 reporting and coverage, representing the best in local broadcast news throughout a region of five Southeastern states.

A new category for 2021 is the regional Murrow Award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, including examples of bilingual reporting, contextual coverage of inequality and discrimination, and newsroom-convened community discussions.

Regional winners will go on to compete in the national round, which also includes digital news organizations and network competitors.

“The regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award recipients we announce today produced extraordinary journalism that brought clarity and context to 2020’s biggest news stories,” said RTDNA Chairwoman Andrea Stahlman. “The winning work demonstrates dedication, determination and a commitment to the highest ethical standards enshrined in RTDNA’s Code of Ethics.”

Since 1971, RTDNA and the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Awards have been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism. They recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

