WPLN News Takes Home AP Awards For Outstanding Work In 2019

Joe Howell / FileAssociated Press

WPLN News won 17 awards in the Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters & Media Editors Competition, honoring their work produced in 2019.

That includes the top award given to a radio newsroom in Tennessee: Outstanding Radio News Operation. Judges particularly noted WPLN News’ reporting on the Nashville mayoral election, as well its community engagement work.

“Reporters are thorough; its announcers smooth, and its journalism robust,” they wrote. “This is what real radio stations do in this age, create spaces to hold conversations and knit up the raveled skeins of city interests into something that can be called a community.”

More than 840 entries were submitted to the contest, which honors the best in professional and college journalism across platforms. A full list of honorees can be found here.

