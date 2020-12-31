The Year In News: 2020’s Most Memorable Moments

This has been a year of anxiety, but it’s also been a year of unrelenting silver linings. It’s easy to simply turn the page, call it a wrap and move on. These stories will show it’s more important than ever to reflect on 2020. What you’ve learned from WPLN News reports and investigations will help you go into 2021 more aware of the world around you and how you fit into this diverse Middle Tennessee region we call a community.

Thank you for tuning into 90.3 FM, reading, tweeting, following and liking us in this decade of a year.